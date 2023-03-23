Austin Modern Chinese Restaurant Wu Chow Is Expanding Into Rosedale

Modern Chinese restaurant Wu Chow will open its second location in North Austin this early summer. It’ll take over the space once belonging to sibling restaurant Rosedale Kitchen and Bar located at 3800 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 170.

Like the original restaurant, the Rosedale Wu Chow will feature modern Chinese dishes like fried rice, dumplings, and noodles; a variety of gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian dishes; and a dim sum brunch menu on Sundays. The new location will also contain a private dining room.

Both restaurants came from the venture firm and restaurant group Chameleon Companies. Its other hospitality ventures include Little Wu, which opened in the downtown food hall Fareground in 2021; and Swift’s Attic which opened in 2012 in downtown as well. The first Wu Chow opened on West Fifth Street in downtown Austin in 2015.

The Wu Chow on North Lamar will be Chameleon’s third attempt at a restaurant at this address. Previously the company opened the seafood restaurant Guild here in March 2018 and closed it several months later in December. The company turned the space into the Rosedale Kitchen and Bar Rosedale in July 2019 and closed in October 2022.

