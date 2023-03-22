 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Asian-Southern Restaurant Peached Tortilla Is Opening in Cedar Park

Expect dishes like noodles with brisket as well as new exclusive ones

by Nadia Chaudhury
Bowls of food on a table.
Dishes from the Peached Tortilla.
Southern-Asian restaurant the Peached Tortilla is opening a new location in Cedar Park this year. It’ll be found at 1915 East Whitestone Boulevard starting in late 2023.

The menu will remain mostly the same with dishes offering a blend of Southern and Asian dishes and ingredients (based on founder Eric Silverstein’s upbringing) such as the Southern Fun, a noodle dish with braised brisket and kale; and the Dan Dan Noodles with five-spice pork. A press release notes that there will be a few new dishes exclusive to Cedar Park.

The forthcoming restaurant will include indoor and outdoor space. It’ll be taking its cues from the original Burnet Road restaurant design-wise, which means its geometric-shaped wallpaper, soft peach colors, wood, and exposed brick details.

This will be the Peached company’s overall fifth location, opening within the Arrow Point development. Silverstein started Peached as a food truck in 2010. He opened the physical restaurant in Allandale in 2014, then event space Peached Social House in 2016, then opened the airport outpost in 2018, and then finally opened Bar Peached in Clarksville in 2019. There’s a catering component and Silverstein published a cookbook in 2019. ‘

A computer rendering of a restaurant.
A rendering of Peached Tortilla’s Cedar Park space.
Rendering: the Peached Tortilla

The Peached Tortilla [Cedar Park]

1915 East Whitestone Boulevard, Cedar Park, Texas 78613 Visit Website
5520 Burnet Road, , TX 78756 (512) 330-4439 Visit Website

