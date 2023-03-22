Austin Asian-Southern Restaurant Peached Tortilla Opens in Cedar Park

Southern-Asian restaurant the Peached Tortilla is opening a new location in Cedar Parkin 2024. It’ll be found at 1915 East Whitestone Boulevard starting on Tuesday, March 26.

The menu will remain mostly the same with dishes offering a blend of Southern and Asian dishes and ingredients (based on founder Eric Silverstein’s upbringing) such as the Southern Fun, a noodle dish with braised brisket and kale; and the Dan Dan Noodles with five-spice pork. There will be some dishes from Peached’s sibling restaurant Bar Peached, such as the pesto udon and the charred Brussels sprouts with Sichuan peppercorn.

And then the new restaurant will feature dishes only available at this location, such as wok-fried garlic eggplant with black bean sauce, Nashville hot chicken bao. There will be drinks by bar director Kevin Kok: cocktails, beers, wines, and nonalcoholic ones. New-to-the-menu ones include the Part of Dos, a mezcal-pisco-lambrusco syrup-sparkling wine drink. There are plans to add brunch service later on.

The forthcoming restaurant will include indoor and outdoor space. It’ll be taking its cues from the original Burnet Road restaurant design-wise, which means its geometric-shaped wallpaper, soft peach colors, wood, and exposed brick details.

This will be the Peached company’s overall fifth location, opening within the Arrow Point development. Silverstein started Peached as a food truck in 2010. He opened the physical restaurant in Allandale in 2014, then event space Peached Social House in 2016, then opened the airport outpost in 2018, and then finally opened Bar Peached in Clarksville in 2019. There’s a catering component and Silverstein published a cookbook in 2019. ‘

Peached Tortilla’s Cedar Park hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Update, March 22, 2024: This article, originally published on March 22, 2023, has been updated to include Peached Tortilla’s Cedar Park opening date and other details.

Related 13 Incredible Southeast Asian Food Spots in Austin