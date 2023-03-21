A Mashup Restaurant Will Dish Up Pizza, Tacos, and Sandwiches on South Lamar

A new restaurant and bar serving pizza, tacos, sandwiches, and cocktails is opening in South Austin this year. Tailor Shop Foodery will include relocations of Menchaca Road gas station spots Pizzeria Grata, 1836 Tacos & Salsa, and Coast 2 Coast Subs. It’s taking over what had been doughnut shop Gourdough’s physical restaurant space at 2700 South Lamar Boulevard in the Zilker neighborhood.

Pizzeria Grata opened in the new space on March 5. It offers its Neapolitan pies, along with dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It previewed the new location with a gumbo pop-up on February 5 and with a limited menu and hours on March 5. There’s also a bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. To come at later dates will be 1836 with breakfast and lunch tacos, burritos, tortas, and quesadillas, including migas and birria; and Coast 2 Coast with cheesesteaks, hoagies, and salads.

Owner Diego Batista of BelaCor Hospitality is behind Tailor, Pizzeria Grata, 1836, and Coast. Eater has reached out for more information.

Batista opened Pizzeria Grata in November 2019, 1836 in March 2022, and Coast in October 2022, all within the Valero gas station-slash-Beatniks Market & Cafe. held their last days of service on December 30, 2022. All three restaurants donate portions of their monthly sales to the hospitality industry nonprofit Lifted Spirits, as well as food to Lifted Spirits and the Sunrise Church.

Gourdough’s closed in November 2022 because co-owner Ryan Palmer said that there were plans to build a residential development in the location, coupled with rising costs of ingredients and labor shortages. The South First food truck remains open.