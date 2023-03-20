Nashville Pizzeria Slim & Husky’s Will Open First Texas Food Truck in Austin

A new Black-owned pizzeria chain founded in Nashville is coming to South Congress in late April. Slim & Husky’s will serve pies and cinnamon rolls with names inspired by hip-hop and R&B from a food truck located at 200 Academy Drive in the Travis Heights neighborhood. This is its first Texas location.

Slim & Husky’s menu in Austin will feature its eight pizza styles, a build-your-own option, and delivery. The former include what co-founder Clinton Gray calls the restaurant’s signature pie, the P.R.E.A.M., with white sauce, a cheese blend, spinach, pepperoni, pulled Italian sausage, mushrooms, and red onions; the Cee No Green, a take on the typical meat lovers pie with red sauce, a cheese blend, ground beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and Italian sausage; and the Nothin But a “V” Thang, a veggie pizza with red sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushrooms, and red onions. The Austin location will sell three cinnamon rolls, the OG S&H house rolls, made with a brown sugar sauce and cream cheese; the Too Short Cakes, a sweet treat topped with a strawberry glaze, cream cheese, and graham cracker crumbles; and MS Berry, a roll with blueberry sauce and lemon glaze.

Gray, who is also Slim & Husky’s chief marketing officer, tells Eater Austin that this location will focus more on music and art and test a kiosk system for ordering. The growing tech business in Austin is one of the key reasons the company chose the city as its first Texas location. In the summer of 2020, the pizzeria had its sights set on an opening in Houston’s Third Ward, but the difficulties of the pandemic halted those plans.

Slim & Husky’s currently has 12 locations in Tennessee, Georgia, and California and earlier this year, founders Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, were announced as 2023 James Beard Awards Semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur. They co-founded the business in 2017.

