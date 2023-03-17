Three Closings to Know: Buda Cake Shop and Sibling Vegan Spots

Desserts shop Sweet Cakes 4 U is closing in Buda after 10 years of service. Its last day at 302 South Main Street, Suite 101 will be on Friday, March 31. The mother-and-daughter team Dolores Diaz and Victoria Diaz decided to close because of how expensive cake ingredients are getting and staffing issues. It’ll sell off its equipment, and it’s been selling out of cakes and slices daily up until that last date; check its Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.

And then bicycle vegan bakery Knead and its vegan food truck counterpart Forking Vegan are closing today. Co-founders and couple Stephanie Herrera and Cisco Chavez are moving back to Albuquerque because, as they wrote on Instagram that they “wanted badly to get a brick and mortar here but just was not in the cards (at this time).”

Coffee shop expansion

Austin coffee shop Civil Goat opened a third location in Cherrywood at 2610 Manor Road, Unit B in early March. It had been easing into fully opening on March 10 by hosting weekend service. On deck are coffee, food for breakfast and lunch, plus a new beer, wine, and low-ABV drink lists (which will start being available at the other two locations at some point).

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Austin chef Amir Hajimaleki is hosting a dinner under his forthcoming Persian restaurant Roya for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. It’s a five-course dinner with wines from DAOU Family Estates. It takes place on Tuesday, March 21, tickets are $160, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at one of his other restaurants, Keepers on West Slaughter Lane.

East Austin venue Hotel Vegas is hosting its second Honky Tonk Hangover brunch on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be dishes like hash and eggs breakfast bowls, bagels with bacon, egg, and cheese, Doritos migas, and a brunch burger, plus live music.