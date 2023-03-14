 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Over-30-Year-Old Original Z’Tejas Austin Restaurant Sets Closing Date

The Southwestern chain’s West Sixth location is closing in early April

by Nadia Chaudhury
The original location of Austin-founded Southwestern chain restaurant Z’Tejas is closing in March. Its last date of service at 1110 West Sixth Street in Clarksville will be on Saturday, April 1.

This location is closing because owner Randy Cohen told Austin Business Journal in July 2022 that the cost of repairing a rented building is just too much, especially when compared to its other restaurants.

It’s not known what the space will become. McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality owns the property, as ABJ reported, and the company has many restaurants and bars in the neighborhood.

The first Z’Tejas opened in 1989 with Austin chef Jack Gilmore. The company expanded since then, in Austin (there’s a second location up in Avery Ranch), Central Texas, and Arizona. Cohen also told ABJ that they’re interested in opening a downtown location at some point.

Ahead of its last day, the restaurant will host a closing party on Friday, March 24 with $5 margaritas and a DJ.

