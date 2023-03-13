Ben & Jerry’s SXSW Ice Cream Truck Calls Out Oil Companies for Carbon Pollution

During South by Southwest (SXSW), socially conscious ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s teamed up with advocacy agency Clean Creatives to call out oil companies for greenwashing (where companies create marketing that misleads the public into thinking that there are more sustainable efforts being made than actually) marketing misleads the public into The Carbon & Cream truck features flavors named for specific corporations and what they’re accused of, such as the Armaco’s “Wow, That’s Dark” Chocolate, a dark chocolate ice cream calling out the company’s alleged false claims of being sustainable. Free ice cream scoops are available to the public, and it opened on Saturday, March 11, and runs through Monday, March 13 from noon to 8 p.m. each day at 1501 East Sixth Street.

Barbecue shutter

Austin barbecue mini-chain Metcalf BBQ closed down its three locations in late February. First, there was the Rainey Street one inside the Stagger Lee bar and West Fifth inside of Mean Eyed Cat on February 25, followed by the Graceland Grocery one on February 26. Originally, Metcalf had been an expansion of Stubb’s Bar-B-Q under the FBR bar hospitality company, and they changed the names due to legal issues.

Ramen opening

Austin Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ramen Tatsu-ya opened its sixth location in Cedar Park today. It’s found in the Lakeline Market Shopping Center at 14028 Highway 183, Building G, Suite 310.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Austin’s best taco spots — Nixta Taqueria, Cuantos Tacos, and Discada — are hosting a huge taco and wine party with out-of-town wine spots Spain wine producer Oriol Artigas, Mexico winery Bichi Wines, and New York wine importer Jose Pastor Selections on Tuesday, March 14 at East Austin wine bar LoLo. It starts at 6 p.m.

Pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club’s doing a whole bunch of events this week. First, there’s an SXSW event on Wednesday, March 15; the Bayonet Records showcase on Thursday, March 16 at All The Sudden on 906 Kramer Lane from noon to 7 p.m.; an event at White Horse on Friday, March 17; and then its epic South by South Larry on Saturday, March 18 at King Bee with other pop-ups like Zee’s Wiener System and Little Arthurs Hoagies, plus lots of live music from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Philadelphia pizza shop Pizzeria Beddia is coming to Austin for a three-day pop-up at downtown restaurant Favorite Pizza. The team will create 100 pies each day in three styles, plus a hoagie and salad, available starting at 5 p.m. each day. There will also be some wines selected by owner Joe Beddia. It takes place from Tuesday, March 14 through Thursday, March 16.

Tracking Pi Day events

Austin hot chicken mini-chain Tumble 22 is hosting pie-eating contests at all of its locations. It’s $25 for entries with a max of 20 participants per location. The fees will go towards Dell Children’s Foundation, and winners will get an entire pie, and a T-shirt, and one of those winners will get a trophy.

National Italian chain North Italia is handing out free pizza to passersby during SXSW in Austin from Sunday, March 12 into Monday, March 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight each of those days. The company is also hosting a block party on Tuesday, March 14 at 415 East Seventh Street with free pizza (including a barbecue brisket pie), tiny budinos, charcuterie, non-alcoholic drinks, and more.