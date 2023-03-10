A New Oyster and Cocktail Spot Is Coming to Downtown Austin in the Spring

A new cocktail bar and seafood restaurant is opening in downtown Austin this spring. Bill’s Oyster will be found at 205 West Third Street starting in April.

The menu will include fresh oysters, shellfish, caviar, salads, crudos, and a burger for those who may feel like turfing instead of surfing. Drinks will include local beers, wine, and riffs on martinis and other classic cocktails. It’ll be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service.

The restaurant’s interior will take design cues from traditional New Orleans decor. According to a press release patrons can expect “natural and rich woods, custom tile work, and antique finishes.” There will be a 15-seat bar, banquette seating, and an outdoor patio.

Bill’s co-founders are Stewart Jarmon and executive chef Daniel Berg. Jarmon is a lifelong Austinite and graduate of St. Edward’s University. Jarmon also graduated from the Escuela de Gastronomía Mexicana in Mexico City. A project manager by trade, this is Jarmon’s first hospitality project.

Berg is a native New Yorker who graduated from the French Culinary Institute in New York City and La Scuola Di Cucina in Colorno, Italy. Berg previously worked at a number of high-profile restaurants in New York City, including the now-closed one-Michelin-starred restaurant A Voce, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel, Le Bernardin, Locanda Verde, the Dutch, and Bar Primi. In 2016, he opened his first restaurant, Yves, with partners Matt Abramcyk and Akiva Elstein. In 2018, Berg moved to Houston to work with his brother Benjamin at Berg Hospitality.

In similar seafood restaurant news, Austin spot Garbo’s opened its second physical location also in downtown over on North Lamar Boulevard on March 1.