Very Great New York Taiwanese-American Spot Win Son Is Popping Up in Austin

Win Son, the very popular and critically acclaimed New York restaurant that focuses on Taiwanese cuisine, is popping up in Austin this month. The event takes place at the Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria in the Chestnut neighborhood on Saturday, February 18 starting at noon until everything is sold out.

Win Son chef Trigg Brown and the team will be making boxes with its bacon-egg-cheese scallion pancake sandwich and mochi doughnuts, available all together for $20. The host site makes sense, seeing that Nixta chef Edgar Rico actually went to New York in 2022 to cook for a pop-up at Win Son.

Austin’s sober bar

Huffington Post profiled Chris Marshall, who is the founder of Austin’s nonalcoholic spot Sans Bar. He created the space as a way for sober people to be able to gather together. He talked about his journey of becoming sober and why he wanted to create Sans Bar.

Wine restaurant’s Italian restaurant pop-up

Chestnut wine restaurant Birdie’s is hosting its now-regular Italian pop-up again this month. Aiello’s will feature an Italian-American prix fixe menu inspired by co-ower and chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel’s grandfather Phil Aiello who moved from Calabria, Italy to Brooklyn way back when. The $65 meal includes dishes like marinated olives, a Caesar salad, fusilli a la vodka, and tiramisu. It will be available from Tuesday, February 7 through Saturday, February 11, and again from Tuesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 18.

Temporary restaurant closure

Far south Austin seafood restaurant Keepers is temporarily closing from Monday, February 6 through Thursday, February 9 for renovations. It plans on opening up on Friday, February 10.

Cocktail competition winner

An Austinite won vodka brand Smirnoff’s cocktail coordinator competition: Tania Ortega. She and other participants had to compete in a series of challenges, including coming up with a cocktail. As part of this win, Ortega gets to attend the Super Bowl in Phoenix this weekend and Smirnoff is also offering every Austinite a $25 Lyft credit on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tracking Austin events

As part of Hyde Park cheese shop Antonelli’s 13th birthday later this week, it is hosting its free cheese week again. The store will give away pieces of free cheese to the first 50 customers each day from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. And then it’s hosting special tastings ranging from cheese with macarons to cheese with doughnuts to cheese with bagels from Monday, February 6 through Sunday, February 12. Its actual anniversary is on Saturday, February 11.

East Austin Mexican restaurant Suerte’s next Taquero Takeover features San Antonio’s Reese Bros Barbecue chef Jorge Flores, who will make a pig stomach and chorizo taco. It takes place on Tuesday, February 7. A portion of the sales will go to the nonprofit animal rescue SNIPSA.

East Austin wine bar LoLo is honoring its third birthday with a whole three-day weekend celebration this week. There will be lots of large-format bottle specials on Friday, February 10; a Bad Larry Burger Club pop-up on Saturday, February 11; and a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday, February 12 with chicken wings from visiting chef Zechariah Perez.

