New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park

Spare Birdie Public House offers bowling, golf, and Southern food

by H. Drew Blackburn
A bar.
The bar at Spare Birdie Public House.
Rick Cortez Photography

A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30.

Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque. There is a spacious patio with seating, a stage for live performances, and a spectrum of games like billiards, bocce ball, augmented reality golf, and indoor putting greens. Spare Birdie’s ornate interior features leather seating and an emerald green tile-filled bar. The facility was created by Studio DZO, and designed by Noack Little Architects.

The restaurant focuses on Southern staples coupled with a raw bar. The menu includes appetizers like crab cakes and spicy lamb meatballs, and entrees span from a short rib melt to blackened shrimp pasta to Norwegian salmon. Other highlights include grilled oysters and a truffle brie grilled cheese. The bar will offer cocktails and local beer and wine.

Spare Birdie Public House is the second project from brothers Aaron and Taylor Holmes. The Holmes brothers own and operate Goodfolks, a Southern-style comfort food restaurant in Georgetown, which opened in 2021.

Justin Manzi and Eduardo Nava are Spare Birdie’s executive chef team. Manzi is currently the culinary director at Spare Birdie and Goodfolks, and was executive chef at Jack Allen’s Kitchen and Cover 3. Nava was also executive chef at Jack Allen’s Kitchen.

Spare Birdie’s is currently open with limited capacity until its full opening on Monday, February 20. Those looking to visit before that date should call (737) 587-3332 for questions about availability. Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

A bowling alley with multiple lanes and booth seating.
The bowling alley setup at Spare Birdie.
Rick Cortez Photography
A table of food in dishes and cocktails in glasses.
Dishes and drinks from Spare Birdie.
Rick Cortez Photography

Spare Birdie Public House

1400 Discovery Boulevard, Cedar Park, Texas 78613 Visit Website

