 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Voodoo Doughnut’s Second Austin Location Opens Soon on Burnet Road

This will be the Portland-based chain’s 17th store

by H. Drew Blackburn
A box of various doughnuts.
Doughnuts from Voodoo.
Voodoo Doughnuts

Portland-based fried dough chain Voodoo Doughnut will open its second Austin location this week. The shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Road in the Allandale neighborhood starting on Friday, March 3.

In a press release, Voodoo Doughnut says the new location on Burnet Road will feature artwork, teal walls, and a disco ball. The shop will also include its Spirit Channeler — a painting that’s supposed to approve of nuptials when the store holds weddings. It is a nod to the shop’s Voodoo namesake, a religion with West African origins. It’s unclear if the owners, Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon, have any real connection to the religion.

This will be Voodoo Doughnut’s 17th store nationwide, with other outposts in cities like Denver, Houston, and Orlando.

Back in Portland, Voodoo Doughnut has been accused of union-busting. Its Old Town neighborhood location successfully joined the Doughnut Workers United union in September 2022, but only after numerous incidents reported by Eater Portland. Among the accusations were removing union materials from the store and firing employees who walked out due to working conditions during a heatwave.

Voodoo’s first location arrived in 2015 on Sixth Street. The 17th location will come just in time for fans of the shop who are craving its sweets, but looking to avoid SXSW’s mad rush.

This second Austin location took over what had been one of Austin-based restaurant Lucy’s Fried Chicken’s space, which opened in 2013 and closed in March 2022. The South Congress and Cedar Park chicken restaurants remain open.

A restaurant with the sign Voodoo Dougnuts.
Voodoo Doughnuts’s Burnet store.
Voodoo Doughnuts

Foursquare

Voodoo Doughnut

3715 Washington Avenue, , TX 77007 (346) 802-3138 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Hattie’s B’s Is Doing a Vegetarian Nashville Hot Chicken Just for SXSW

By Nadia Chaudhury

H Mart Is Going to Open a Second Austin Store in Allandale With a Food Court

By Nadia Chaudhury

Willie Nelson’s Music Festival Dinner Highlights Indigenous Chefs and Ingredients

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Creative Texas Dishes, Crispy Fries, and Indian Chaat

By Eater Staff

Downtown Food Hall Restaurants Henbit and TLV Will Close in Late March

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Tarrytown Wine Bar and Pizza Spot With Flowing Bottles and Slices Open Soon

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world