Voodoo Doughnut’s Second Austin Location Opens Soon on Burnet Road

Portland-based fried dough chain Voodoo Doughnut will open its second Austin location this week. The shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Road in the Allandale neighborhood starting on Friday, March 3.

In a press release, Voodoo Doughnut says the new location on Burnet Road will feature artwork, teal walls, and a disco ball. The shop will also include its Spirit Channeler — a painting that’s supposed to approve of nuptials when the store holds weddings. It is a nod to the shop’s Voodoo namesake, a religion with West African origins. It’s unclear if the owners, Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon, have any real connection to the religion.

This will be Voodoo Doughnut’s 17th store nationwide, with other outposts in cities like Denver, Houston, and Orlando.

Back in Portland, Voodoo Doughnut has been accused of union-busting. Its Old Town neighborhood location successfully joined the Doughnut Workers United union in September 2022, but only after numerous incidents reported by Eater Portland. Among the accusations were removing union materials from the store and firing employees who walked out due to working conditions during a heatwave.

Voodoo’s first location arrived in 2015 on Sixth Street. The 17th location will come just in time for fans of the shop who are craving its sweets, but looking to avoid SXSW’s mad rush.

This second Austin location took over what had been one of Austin-based restaurant Lucy’s Fried Chicken’s space, which opened in 2013 and closed in March 2022. The South Congress and Cedar Park chicken restaurants remain open.