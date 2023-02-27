H Mart Is Going to Open a Second Austin Store in Allandale With a Food Court

Growing Korean grocery chain H Mart will be opening its second-ever Austin location, as reported by Austin Business Journal. It’ll be found at 5222 Burnet Road in the Allandale neighborhood. It will include a food court with a variety of Korean/Chinese/Japanese/etc. restaurants. It’s expected to open sometime in spring 2024. Half an hour away is a different Asian supermarket chain’s first Austin location of 99 Ranch in the Highland neighborhood.

Attempted trailer robbery

Someone tried to steal Highland plant shop Garden Seventeen’s coffee trailer 604, as reported by KXAN.

Nopales for Lent

East Austin Mexican restaurant (and recently one of James Beard America’s Classis Restaurant award winners) Joe’s Bakery is offering a variety of nopales dishes for Lent this year. There are tacos, and plates for breakfast and lunch.

Chain restaurant news

Fancy salad chain Sweetgreen is opening another location in Austin this week. It’ll be found in Mueller 1900 Aldrich Street, Suite 140 starting on Tuesday, February 28. For its first day of business, the company will donate a meal for every meal sold to nonprofit Brighter Bites. This is its fourth Austin location.

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack’s white truffle menu is going to be available in Austin at the Domain location. The prix fixe menu includes a white truffle burger, a mushroom burger version, and parmesan fries topped with white truffle sauce, along with canned Shake Shack wines, chocolate truffle from New York shop Thierry Atlan, and take-home truffle oil. The Truffle Table is available Monday, February 27 through Thursday, March 2, with table service and white tablecloths, and other fanciness. It’s $20 per person.

Austin-based cookie delivery company Tiff’s Treats and Los Angeles-based cupcake vending machine company Sprinkles are collaborating on a cookie cupcake treat, the snickerdoodle cookie cupcake. It’ll be available at the Austin Tiff’s Treats (plus its delivery services) and Sprinkles’s location up in the Domain. Tiff’s is also going to offer Sprinkles’s red velvet and sprinkle cupcakes. It runs from Monday, February 27 through April 30. The two companies will also offer up a pop-up shop at Tiff’s official store during that time.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

The Junior League of Austin’s Austin Entertains event, highlighting women in the foods and drinks industries in the city, takes place this week. Participants include ATX Cocina’s Allie McMillan, Luv Fats Ice Creams’s Chi Ndika, Quality Seafood’s Carol Huntsberger, Diner Bar’s Kristine Kittrell, and others. General admission tickets are $110 and it takes place on Thursday, March 2 starting at 7 p.m.

Southern restaurant Olamaie is hosting a dinner series helmed by executive chef Michael Fojtasek and chef de cuisine Amanda Turner. The Southern Exposure Dinner Series starts on Tuesday, February 28. The three-course meal and cocktail is $100 per person, and wine pairings are available for add-ons. The following dinners will be in conjunction with to-be-named guest chefs. It’ll take place on the last Tuesday of every month, with the next at March 28. Reservations can be booked online.