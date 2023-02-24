 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Downtown Food Hall Restaurants Henbit and TLV Will Close in Late March

This means no more monster cookies and hummus in Fareground

by Nadia Chaudhury
A box of vertically placed burgers.
Burgers from Henbit.
Henbit

Downtown Austin food court restaurants, the fast-casual American spot Henbit and Israeli stand TLV, will close within Fareground in March. The two restaurants’ last days at 111 Congress Avenue will be on Monday, March 20.

The two restaurants’ parent company Emmer & Rye Hospitality decided to close the businesses so that it can work on opening its next new restaurant, the Mediterranean restaurant Ezov in East Austin, this spring. A rep noted that the company wants to reopen Henbit and TLV elsewhere in the future too.

The shutters also meant that Henbit’s iconic Monster Cookie, a gigantic cookie packed with pecans and chocolate chips created by partner and executive pastry chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, won’t be available anymore. It’ll halt its retail offerings at Whole Foods Market and national shipping service.

Henbit was part of the original lineup for Fareground, which had been Austin’s very first food hall, back in 2018. TLV, from chef Berty Richter who joined the Emmer & Rye group, opened in 2019 taking over what had been Easy Tiger’s space. The restaurants are choosing to close after South by Southwest, the massive festival that takes place mostly in the downtown area, which would mean a lot of traffic and sales.

Originally, Fareground opened in 2018 under the ELM Restaurant Group. In 2021, Fareground owners, the real estate company Cousins Properties, ceased that partnership and switched to the Richard Sandoval Hospitality. That lead to a swapping of restaurants that had closed during the earlier parts of the pandemic.

Eater has reached out to Fareground for information on what restaurants will take over Henbit’s and TLV’s spaces.

Henbit

111 Congress Avenue, , TX 78701 (512) 527-3054 Visit Website

TLV

, , TX 78701 (512) 608-4041 Visit Website

Fareground

111 Congress Avenue, , TX 78701 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

New Tarrytown Wine Bar and Pizza Spot With Flowing Bottles and Slices Open Soon

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Korean Fried Chicken Spot Is Returning With a Restaurant

By Nadia Chaudhury

Lots of Austin Breweries Won Medals at Texas Beer Award Event

By Nadia Chaudhury

We’re Pretty Sure the Barbecue at This SXSW ‘Yellowjackets’ Pop-Up Isn’t People

By Nadia Chaudhury

Omakase Restaurant Sushi|Bar ATX’s Taking Over Bento Picnic’s Entire East Austin Space

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin’s Joe’s Bakery Wins a James Beard America’s Classic Restaurant Award

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world