New Tarrytown Wine Bar and Pizza Spot With Flowing Bottles and Slices Open Soon

Wine bar and bottle shop Flo’s and the first location of pizzeria Allday Pizza are opening in Tarrytown next month. The bar and pizzeria at 3111 West 35th Street will open on Wednesday, March 1.

Flo’s wine list spans nearly 200 bottles from global wine regions with some Hill Country selections (William Chris Vineyards, Pedernales Cellars, Southold Farm + Cellar). There will be 20 options available by the glass, along with bottles for to-go or on-site purposes.

On the pizza side, this will be highly anticipated Allday’s Austin debut. The lunch and dinner menu includes 16-inch pies and slices. Non-pizza items include salads, meatballs, and soft serve gelato.

The space features bold warm colors, from the green-tiled bar to dark brown wine shelves and leather banquette seats. Inside, there are bar seats, as well as seats facing out the window, and banquettes. There’s also a patio.

There are table-services for on-site drinks and counter-services for retail bottles. There’s a dedicated outdoor window for Allday Pizza ordering.

Flo’s co-founders, co-owners, and best friends Flo Clemons and Adair Belisle wanted to open an easy neighborhood hangout spot in their childhood neighborhood. Clemons had worked as a wine distributor, selling wines to local restaurants, and her father is Reed Clemons, who is the co-owner of the Gove Wine Bar. Belisle worked as a financial analyst and project manager for oil and gas companies but wanted to open her own business. They decided to do something together when they found the West 35th Street address.

Allday Pizza is from former Sammataro founders Townsend Smith and Daniel Sorg. This location is actually one of two that the pair’s working on. Next up will be its spot within the forthcoming East Austin bar Day Dreamer, opening sometime this year.

Flo’s hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

