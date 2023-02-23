Austin Korean Fried Chicken Spot Is Returning With a Restaurant

Shuttered Korean fried chicken restaurant Donkey Mo’s is coming back to Austin with a new physical space. The 5312 Airport Boulevard, Suite D restaurant will open in the North Loop neighborhood starting sometime in May.

The menu will focus on the star of the restaurant: crispy saucy Korean fried chicken. Founder, owner, and chef Youngmin Noh plans on adding new dishes too, such as chicken sandwiches, a brunch menu, and new sauces. Also new for Donkey’s will be draft beer which means chimaek (Korean pairings of fried chicken and beer). The new space will include 20 indoor seats and an outdoor area.

Noh opened Donkey in 2018 with a stand within the H-Mart food court in 2018, followed by a Lakeline Mall location later that year. The restaurant joined the CKN Hospitality group, which includes Jjim BBQ and Tso Chinese Delivery. Noh closed the H-Mart location in March of 2021 because there were “disagreements” with the chain’s management. The Lakeline one closed later that October because of the pandemic. He had been wanting to reopen the restaurant and found this North Loop location.

