Austin Korean Fried Chicken Spot Is Returning With Two Restaurants

Shuttered Korean fried chicken restaurant Donkey Mo’s is coming back to Austin with two new physical space. The first will be the North Loop restaurant opening at 5312 Airport Boulevard, Suite D starting on Thursday, March 14.

The second Donkey Mo’s will be coming to the Zilker neighborhood at 1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite 2140 starting on Thursday, March 21. This also means that the address’s current tenant — Korean barbecue restaurant Jjim — is going to be closing, with its last day being on Sunday, March 10.

Both Donkey Mo’s menus will focus on the star of the restaurants: crispy saucy Korean fried chicken. Founder, owner, and chef Youngmin Noh plans on adding new dishes too, such as chicken sandwiches, a brunch menu, and new sauces.

The North Lamar location will include draft beer which means chimaek (Korean pairings of fried chicken and beer). That new space will include 20 indoor seats and an outdoor area.

Noh opened Donkey in 2018 with a stand within the H-Mart food court, followed by a Lakeline Mall location later that year. The restaurant joined the CKN Hospitality group, which includes Jjim BBQ and Tso Chinese Delivery. Noh closed the H-Mart location in March of 2021 because there were “disagreements” with the chain’s management. The Lakeline one closed later that October because of the pandemic. He had been wanting to reopen the restaurant and found the North Loop location in 2023.

Jjim, which is also under the CKN group, opened in February 2021 with a focus on its namesake Korean meat braising technique. The Instagram post announcing its shutter on March 8, 2024 explained the closure “with a mix of emotions.”

Before Jjim, the South Lamar space in the Lamar Union development had been New American restaurant and bar Vox Table.

Update, March 9, 2024: This article, originally published on February 23, 2023, has been updated with Donkey Mo’s North Loop opening date, information about its South Lamar expansion, and the shuttering of Jjim.