We’re Pretty Sure the Barbecue at This SXSW ‘Yellowjackets’ Pop-Up Isn’t People

As per South by Southwest tradition, immersive events themed around television shows will be popping up during the Austin festival. This year, the hit Emmy-nominated series Yellowjackets is recreating a camping experience with barbecue and cocktails in East Austin.

The Showtime series is about a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the wintry woods after a plane crash in 1996, and their adult selves in the 2020s dealing with their pasts.

The SXSW camping angle stems from the girls’ time in the woods having to fend for themselves while living in a found cabin. There will be barbecue meats (made from animals, not humans like the show’s implied cannibalism) and tequila cocktails from Casamigos (perhaps a berry drink… minus the hallucinogenic mushrooms). Thus far, no human sacrifices appear to be on the agenda.

It takes place on Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 12 (there’s an invite-only preview on Friday, March 10) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fair Market in East Austin at 1100 East Fifth Street, though it seems like a missed branding opportunity to not host this at the East Austin bar Yellow Jacket Social Club. The show’s second season, which will feature Austin’s favorite actor Elijah Wood, premieres on Friday, March 24.