New Mexican-Japanese Ramen Restaurant Debuts in North Austin

A new Japanese-Mexican restaurant, Ramen Del Barrio, is opening this week in North Austin. The restaurant will be found within the Hana World Market’s food court in the Scofield Farms neighborhood at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 starting on Friday, February 17.

Chef Christopher Krinsky’s menu blends Mexican and Japanese flavors and ingredients in ramen bowls. This includes The carnitas tonkotsu shoyu, with pork belly and buche carnitas; the mole tsukemen, a dipping ramen with house mole and karaage; the menudo tonkotsu with honeycomb tripe and hominy; and the tomatillo kosho mazemen topped with crispy tripas.

Ramen is also serving what it’s calling its Yaki tacos: meat skewers, like lengua, tripas, and pork belly, that are grilled on Japanese coals and placed on corn tortillas paired with a piloncillo tare, salsas, onions, and salsas.

Ahead of opening Ramen Del Barrio, Krinsky had been cooking very exclusive ramen dinners from his own garage from late 2021 until the fall of 2022. It was his way of exploring cooking on his own, and he realized he wanted to share his food with others, hence allowing people to book reservations. He also worked at Austin Japanese-Texas izakaya Kemuri during that time.

Ramen Del Barrio took over what had been the Hawaiian-Asian restaurant Salty Cargo. Since Ramen is within the food court, it’ll operate as a counter-service restaurant with a line to place orders. There are indoor dine-in tables courtesy of Hana World Market.

Ramen Del Barrio’s initial hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, February 17, and then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Then it will resume regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.