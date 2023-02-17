 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chef José Andrés Is Coming to SXSW to Talk About World Central Kitchen

The nonprofit founder will talk about the organization’s work feeding people in distressed areas

by Nadia Chaudhury
A man in a light blue shirt talking in front of a microphone.
José Andrés at an event in September 2020.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

José Andrés — the celebrated Washington, D.C. chef with restaurants around the country —is going to host a keynote session at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW). The chef will be talking about his and his team’s work at World Central Kitchen, his nonprofit that travels to areas of distress with the purpose of feeding people.

World Central Kitchen goes into areas in crisis — from earthquakes to hurricanes to the ongoing war in Ukraine — and connects with restaurants and food businesses on the ground to feed people impacted by the situations.

Andrés’s SXSW 2023 session is titled “The Stories We Tell Can Change the World.” The description explains that he will talk about the “responsibility that comes with hearing these stories and the power of storytelling to move people to act.” It takes place on Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center.

Andrés had been at SXSW many times before. In 2018, he participated in a panel about the intersection of food and politics with Andrew Zimmern; in 2017, he cooked dinner with Austin pitmaster Aaron Franklin; and in 2016, he judged a karaoke contest.

In fact, a documentary about World Central Kitchen premiered at SXSW last year. Director Ron Howard’s We Feed People chronicled the organization’s first 10 years, from its start after an earthquake in Haiti in 2010. Andrés didn’t attend the premiere because he was currently in Ukraine.

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Fusilli alla Vodka and Mole Tsukemen

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

New Mexican-Japanese Ramen Restaurant Debuts in North Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Longtime Austin Coffee Roastery Progress Returns With a New Cafe

By Nadia Chaudhury

Chef Ling Qi Wu’s Kingdom Expands With Fourth Restaurant Opening in Southwest Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Latin American Live-Fire Restaurant Opens in Downtown Austin With Caviar-Topped Sopes

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world