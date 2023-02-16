 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longtime Austin Coffee Roastery Progress Returns With a New Cafe

The Cherrywood coffee bar includes food trucks with tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches

by Nadia Chaudhury
Austin roasting company Progress Coffee is opening a new physical cafe this month. It’ll be found in Cherrywood on 3421 North I-35 starting on Friday, February 24.

This is Progess’s first physical cafe since closing its original one in 2013. It’ll include coffee, naturally, along with a full bar serving cocktails, local beers like Zilker Brewing Company and Meanwhile Brewing, and wines. For food, there will be on-site trucks including taco truck Pueblo Viejo and grilled cheese spot Burro Cheese Kitchen.

The space had previously been a mechanic shop. There’s an indoor space with a coffee bar, a back patio where the food trucks will be parked, and a walk-up window for to-go orders. There will be a mural done by artist Rachel Smith. In honor of this new cafe, the company redid its whole coffee bean branding, created by OSO Original.

Original Progress founder Joshua Binagaman started the company as a roaster with a physical cafe on East Fifth Street in 2004. James Bensen joined in 2012 to consult and became a co-owner. Binagaman left his role as co-owner to start boot company Helm in 2009 (though, a rep notes, he still has equity in the company). The cafe closed in 2013, and the company actually sold the space so that it became Wright Bros. Brew and Brew later that same year. Now co-owner Scott Withers joined Bensen in 2019 with the aim of eventually opening this new cafe space.

Progess’s hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Progress Coffee

3421 North I-35, Austin, Texas 78722

