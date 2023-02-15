Chef Ling Qi Wu’s Kingdom Expands With Fourth Restaurant Opening in Southwest Austin

Austin chef Ling Qi Wu’s next restaurant — Ling Wu Asian Restaurant — is opening at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Building 3400 in the Lantana Place development in southwest Austin on Wednesday, February 15.

Much like Wu’s three other restaurants — Lin Asian Bar, Qi, and the newer intimate tasting menu restaurant Ling Kitchen — Ling Wu serves a Chinese menu with other East and Southeast Asian influences. There are loads of dumplings (including her famous soup dumplings), scallion pancakes, chicken taro egg rolls, green tea salads, noodles, vegetables, and larger entrees like Peking duck served with a foie gras paste, curry ox tail, and Sichuan tofu. There will be lunch, dinner, and weekend dim sum menus.

Wu isn’t one to sit still clearly, and she has a fifth restaurant in the works for later this year. Ling Wu at the Grove is set to open near Oakmont Heights at 2625 Denali Summit Pass, Building 2, Suite B sometime this year.

The chef grew up in Fuzhou, China, worked at New York Chinatown restaurants, and then moved to Austin to open the downtown Chinese restaurant Wu Chow as its dim sum chef in 2015. She left to open her own restaurant in Clarksville in 2018, Lin Asian Bar, followed by downtown restaurant Qi in 2020, and then Ling Wu in November 2022.

Ling Wu Asian’s first two days on Wednesday and Thursday, February 15 and 16, will be in limited services, with the fuller operation starting on Friday, February 17.

Ling Wu’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 23 p.m. and then 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and then 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday. There are dine-in services with reservations available, and online to-go ordering.