You Have One Week to Try Nixta’s Tex-Mex Menu

Award-winning taqueria Nixta Taqueria is changing its menu to “sci-fi Tex-Mex” this week, from Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 19. Director of Masa Fermentation Andrés Garza is taking the reins to create Tex-Mex classics with a Nixta twist like tricolor masa bowls filled with sopa de fideo with a fire-roasted tomato broth or chili with heirloom beans; wagyu beef fajitas; enchiladas with beef, duck, or squash; and a crispy dog with a beef frankfurter, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and tomatillo pico de gallo. For dessert, there’s payasos or orange cake. According to a statement from Nixta, the sci-fi aspect is to reimagine what Tex-Mex would look like “in an alternate universe, with honor for indigenous traditions.” The menu will be a la carte for lunch and dinner will be a prix fixe for $55. Check out the full menu below.

Genuine Joe Coffee House Relocates to a Church

Crestview cafe Genuine Joe Coffee House will close in March as its building is being razed to make way for condos in March, but the cafe is hoping to live on at the nearby Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 2200 Justin Lane, as reported by Austin360. The church’s priest, Billy Tweedie, is a fan of the coffeeshop and hopes to redo buildings on the property to house Genuine Joe and nonprofit community cafe. Genuine Joe owner Josh Brown hopes to have a coffee truck on-site at the church starting in April. Genuine Joe opened at 2001 West Anderson Lane in 2005.

Brentwood Social House Launches Fundraising Campaign

Popular family-friendly cafe Brentwood Social House is launching a fundraiser and virtual silent auction to help defray costs for needed and delayed repairs to its building. The auction will run Tuesday, February 14 through Tuesday, February 28.