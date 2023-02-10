 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Ecuadorian Distillery Is Hosting Alpaca Parties in Austin

Plus, a South Austin bar is expanding into North Austin, and more news

South American distillery Chawar — which produces miske, an Ecuadorian agave spirit — is co-hosting two parties this weekend complete with its liquor and alpacas (yes). The first is a salsa party at South Austin Cuban restaurant Cuba 512 on Friday, February 10, with the alpacas making their arrival at 7 p.m., salsa lessons by the South Austin Salsa Club, and DJ sets throughout the evening. The second is a pop-up at South Congress store Noah Marion on Sunday, February 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Both will feature tastings of the distiller’s miske and people will be able to pet the animals.

South Austin bar expansion into North Austin

South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres is expanding with a second location in the North Austin neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal back in December 2022. The second bar is actually taking over what had been long pegged as a location of Kerbey Lane Cafe expansion at 1806 West Braker Lane. There will be pickleball courts, a dog park, bars, and food trucks. It’s expected to open sometime in February or March of this year.

New Braunfels hotel with Dallas chef

There’s a new hotel in the works in New Braunfels which will include some sort of food operation by Dallas chef Tim Love, as reported by Austin Business Journal. The Springhill Suites by Marriott at River Village will open in early 2025.

