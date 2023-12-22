Austin Restaurant Olamaie Opens a Casual Texas Icehouse With Beers and Smash Burgers

The company behind Southern restaurant Olamaie is opening a new casual bar in the former BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya/Contigo space in Austin next year. Redbud Ice House will open at 2027 Anchor Lane starting on Sunday, March 17.

The casual bar from the MaieB Hospitality will serve beers, smash burgers, and soft serve ice cream. The press release notes that the Redbud’s smash burgers will be different from the ones at the company’s food truck Gimme Burger.

Redbud partners are MaieB’s Michael Fojtasek and CEO Ben Fordham, along with Contigo Group’s Andrew Wiseheart and Ben Edgerton, and neighborhood restaurant and brewery Batch Craft Beer’s Noah Lit and Laura Lit. The Lits actually own the property since 2020. Batch will brew up an exclusive beer for Redbud too.

Physically, the space will include its expansive patio with lots of picnic tables. The redesign plans will be taking its cues from long-shuttered music venue and beer garden Armadillo World Headquarters and more-recently-closed dive bar Dry Creek Cafe. There are plans to host events and community outings. Working on the design is Ann Edgerton, who worked on First Light Books and the Contigo Group’s previous, now-closed restaurants (i.e. Chicon).

Redbud’s March opening day is a party that also happens to fall on Saint Patrick’s Day and the last day of South by Southwest. The space is hosting a live music showcase from nonprofit label Spaceflight Records, while serving a truncated food and drinks menu. The event begins at noon with music from 2 to 6 p.m.

Before Redbud, the Anchor address had been Austin restaurant group Tatsu-ya’s barbecue ramen restaurant BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya. That opened in October 2022 but closed in June 2023, with plans on reopening it somewhere else.

And then, before BBQ Ramen, the address was home to longtime essential New Texan restaurant Contigo. Wiseheart and Edgerton opened the restaurant in 2011, and it became one of the definitive Austin dining experiences for 10 years. It closed at the end of 2021 because the team felt “it [was] time for us to let Contigo rest.”

Also under the MaieB umbrella is South Congress hotel restaurant Maie Day, fast-casual shop Little Ola’s Biscuits, and forthcoming restaurants within upcoming Fredericksburg hotel the Albert.

Update, March 13, 2024: This article, originally published on December 22, 2023, has been updated to include Redbud’s opening date and details.