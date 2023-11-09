Mozart’s Holiday Light Show Includes an Actual Real Piece of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Stage

Westfield neighborhood cafe Mozart’s is known for its annual opulent frenzied holiday light shows. And this year, it’s adding a new flashy element to the festivities. The cafe will use an actual piece of pop star Taylor Swift’s LED stage that she danced on top of during the Eras tour concerts.

Swift’s stage will be available as a dance floor for Mozart’s silent disco, presumably with projections that are holiday themed (probably not the Reputation snakes or the Fearless guitar). Yes, there are plans to play Taylor Swift songs (hopefully only Taylor’s versions allowed and probably the Christmas album) among other songs. It’ll be available from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 31 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays with timed entries of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wristbands are $21.35.

A rep for Mozart’s told Eater that the cafe got the stage from Los Angeles company Matrix, which created the physical platform. Swift’s next show is in Argentina on November 9, so presumably she’s using a different stage for the international dates.

As per usual, the rest of Mozart’s holiday lights will have various areas of decadent light displays. Plus there will be a Bavarian market with its own ticketing and timed entries.

Mozart’s holiday light show begins on Thursday, November 9 and runs through Saturday, January 6. Tickets are available for a variety of seating arrangements from four-person standing spots to six-person seated tables. The cafe will also serve up a holiday drinks and food menu, including cocoa bombs and cookies.