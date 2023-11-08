 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Chinese Restaurant Fat Dragon Expands With New Sushi Spot

Fat Dragon Sushi Bar offers nigiri, sashimi, bento boxes, and ramen

by Nadia Chaudhury
A restaurant facade with a sign reading Fat Dragon Sushi Bar.
Fat Dragon Sushi Bar.
Fat Dragon Sushi Bar
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

Barrington Oaks Chinese and Japanese restaurant Fat Dragon expanded into sushi with a new next-door restaurant. Fat Dragon Sushi Bar opened at 8650 Springwood Springs Road, Suite 111 also in the same far northwest Austin neighborhood as of November 1.

Fat Dragon Sushi Bar’s menu centers on sushi, with a menu of typical nigiri and sashimi such as fatty tuna, yellowtail, seared scallop, and smelt roe. There are also sushi rolls such as the River roll with spicy tuna, shredded crab, and salmon; the Texas roll with shrimp tempura, avodaco, and jalapenos; and the Austin roll with spicy salmon and scallops.

There’s also bento boxes with a variety of teriyaki mains such as chicken and shrimp; what they’re calling boats (essentially larger portions of sushi and rolls with miso soup and salad); and two types of ramen (tonkotsu and miso). Appetizers include egg rolls, takoyaki balls, dumplings, soups, and edamame; desserts are mochis and ice creams. For drinks, there’s teas, sodas, wines, beers, and hot and cold sakes.

Co-owners Humphrey Ho and May Chen — who are both dentists — opened Fat Dragon in 2018, serving a wide-ranging menu of dumplings as well as ramen and noodle soups. There are also Chinese and Sichuan entrees. For Fat Dragon Sushi Bar, Ho and Chen took over Cajun restaurant New Awlins Cafe, which opened in 2013 and closed sometime in 2022.

Fat Dragon Sushi Bar’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; and then 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to Sunday. There are indoor dine-in services, plus online takeout orders.

Fat Dragon Sushi Bar

8650 Springwood Springs Road, Suite 111, Austin, Texas 78759 Visit Website

