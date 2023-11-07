Favorite Italian Spot Intero Is Opening a New Restaurant in Central East Austin

Lauded Holly Italian restaurant Intero is opening a new all-day Italian restaurant, Poeta, in Central East Austin. Poeta is slated to open within the Frances Modern Inn at 1123 East 11th Street on Friday, November 24.

Poeta will serve Italian fare, including breakfast and brunch. That means dishes like eggs benedict with gnocco fritto, prosciutto and bearnaise; gnocchi with braised lamb and tomato butter; grilled octopus; and a “Wafflegato,” a waffle topped with maple gelato and espresso.

Poeta will also serve draft cocktails, like spritzes and a nitro espresso martini. There will also be wine and amari. The restaurant space will have a bar, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and private dining options.

Couple Ian Thurwachter and Krystal Craig opened Intero in 2018 to much acclaim — it was named one of Texas Monthly’s best new restaurants that year. It remains to be seen if Craig will be selling her excellent chocolates at Poeta.

Poeta is taking over the spot vacated by Uncle Nicky’s, which closed in December 2022. The Frances Modern Inn was previously Hotel Eleven — it changed owners and got a rebrand in 2022.

Poeta will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend brunch hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be served daily from 5 p.m. to close.

