Extra-Festive Pop-Up Miracle on 5th Street Returns to Downtown Austin

Miracle on 5th Street, the national holiday pop-up, will return to the Eleanor at 307 West 5th Street in downtown Austin for its seventh year. The pop-up will run from Thursday, November 16 through Wednesday, December 27. Expect extreme holiday decor and cocktails like Jingle Balls Nog, hot buttered rum, and nice and naughty shots.

Restaurant Awards Season

The Austin-American Statesman, Austin Monthly, and the Austin Chronicle released their lists of best new restaurants. Mexican seafood restaurant Este was the best new restaurant as voted on by Chronicle readers. The lists from Statesman critic Matthew Odam and Austin Monthly overlapped quite a bit, including the Korean menu at wine bar Underdog, downtown seafood spot Bill’s Oyster, and Israeli/Mediteranean restaurant Ezov.

Feed Your Piehole for Charity

The Piehole Project, a virtual pie auction that raises money for culinary scholarships, is returning for the second year. The auction runs starting today until Thursday, November 16, with offerings from over 20 chefs from Austin restaurants. Participating restaurants include Abby Jane of Abby Jane Bakeshop (making a mesquite chocolate pecan pie with dark chocolate chunks), Phillip Speer of Comedor (making a flan tart de maiz pie), chef Augusta Passow of Odd Duck and Barley Swine (making an espresso martini brownie pie), and chef Graeme Little of Garrison who made a caviar pie. Bid online to win a pie for pickup on Monday, November 20 or Tuesday, November 21.

Holiday Cocktail Class

East Seventh bar Holiday and Made In cookware are collaborating on a holiday cocktail class on Wednesday, November 8. Tickets are $75 and include light bites from Holiday as well as lessons on how to make the perfect martini, margarita, or old fashioned.

Favor is Hiring Order-In Experts

Delivery company Favor is hiring 10 “order-in experts” to find the best food in their city. Those hired will be paid $1,000 per assignment as well as comped food and Favor credit.