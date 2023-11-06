 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Riverside Fusion Favorite Opening New Restaurant in East Austin

Sixteen 88 will serve the Asian fusion dishes starting summer 2024

by Erin Russell
An array of Chinese dishes.
An array of dishes from 1618
Julia Keim
Erin Russell is associate editor of Eater Austin, a native Austinite, and a big fan of carbs.

A new restaurant from the owners of Riverside’s 1618 Asian Fusion is opening on East Sixth. Sixteen 88 will open at 1001 East Sixth Street, in the Corazon Apartment complex, in the summer of 2024.

Sixteen 88 will serve Asian fusion dishes, pulling influences from Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and China. It will have a full bar with cocktails. The new restaurant will be a more intimate space.

Sixteen 88 comes from husband-and-wife team Kevin Le and Lynn Tran (Lynn is also the main chef). The pair’s first restaurant was 888 Pan Asian Restaurant, though that restaurant is now under new management, and they opened 1618, which also serves Asian fusion dishes, in 2019.

Le and Tran chose their restaurant names based on lucky numbers (a representative explained that one is for new beginnings, six is for family, and eight is for longevity and growth).

Foursquare

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 East Riverside Drive, , TX 78741 (512) 462-9999 Visit Website

