East Sixth Goan Restaurant Vixen’s Wedding Is Closing

The restaurant’s last day at the Arrive East Austin Hotel will be Sunday, November 5

Vixen’s Wedding, the Goan restaurant in the Arrive East Austin Hotel from Lenoir owners Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher, is closing. Its last day will be Sunday, November 5.

Vixen’s Wedding opened in July 2019 serving dishes from the Indian state of Goa, which is heavily influenced from its former colonization by Portugal. It was known for dishes like gunpowder cauliflower, whole fish, great cocktails, and gorgeous decor. Duplechan chose to focus on Goan cuisine after due to his relationship with Indian chef and former colleague Floyd Cardoz.

Duplechan and Maher are no longer involved with Arrive. The former Vixen’s Wedding space will operate as an extension of the hotel’s bar Lefty’s starting Monday, November 6, although a press release teased “forthcoming announcements about our plans for the next concept,” so that change may not be permanent.

Lefty’s in the Lobby will offer breakfast like sandwiches and bagels and dinner like salads, sandwiches, and pizzas, as well as cocktails. Lefty’s will also use the space for themed events, including a holiday pop-up bar Rudolph’s Roadhouse, which will debut in December.

Lefty’s will be open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon daily and for dinner from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

