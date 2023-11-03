Colorado-based Oskar Blues Brewery seems to have closed its Austin location suddenly this November at 10420 Metric Boulevard in the North Burnet neighborhood.

On November 2, the Google listing for Oskar Blues Brewery Austin lists the taproom as permanently closed. And then the brewery’s official website’s page for the Austin location doesn’t exist anymore, and the Instagam account no longer exists. The phone number has also been disconnected. Craft Beer Austin also reports that the brewery closed, noting that the employees were laid off.

Eater has reached out to Oskar Blues Brewery for more information.

In September 2015, the company had announced it would expand into Austin as its third-ever brewery, including the original in Colorado and another in North Carolina. The Texas location opened in August 2016.

This shutter is just the latest shutter in Austin brewery closures over the past two years. There was microbrewery Circle Brewing, which closed in September 2023; Thirsty Planet in August 2023; Adelbert’s Brewery in October 2022; and 4th Tap in July 2022. There’s also the still-temporary closure of East Austin beer garden and brewery Koko’s since the summer of 2023.

