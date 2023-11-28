Austin Shop Antonelli’s Expands Onto South Lamar With a Cheesy Tasting Room

Beloved Hyde Park cheese shop Antonelli’s is opening a second location in South Austin. The new tasting room is found in the Zilker neighborhood within the Lamar Union complex at 1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite 1130 as of April 5.

Alas, the South Austin location of Antonelli’s doesn’t offer cheeses for retail sale. However, it serves as a pickup point for preordered cheese trays. Those hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The South Antonelli’s space will also host cheese tastings with wines and the such. Then there are plans for other food/drink events such as classes and pop-up collaborations. And finally, it’ll also be available for private event bookings.

Co-owners Kendall and John Antonelli announced their intentions to expand into somewhere in South Austin back in August 2023. They wanted to have a second location to serve as a go-to hub for South Austinites, and had created a survey to get feedback on ideal addresses. When they signed the lease for South Lamar in November 2023, they organized a free-cheese scavenger hunt so that people could find out the address.

The Antonellis opened the original shop in 2010, serving all sorts of cheeses from Texas, the rest of America, and internationally.

Related Spots in Austin to Indulge in Wine and Cheese

Update, April 8, 2024: This article, originally published on November 28, 2023, has been updated to include the opening date and hours of Antonelli’s South Lamar location.