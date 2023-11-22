 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Japanese Bakery Beard Papa’s Brings Its Cream Puffs to Austin’s H Mart

This is the international chain’s second local location

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
A tray of cream puffs on a yellow table.
Cream puffs from Beard Papa’s.
Beard Papa’s
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

International Japanese bakery chain Beard Papa’s is opening its second Austin in 2024. It’ll be found within the H Mart in Lakeline on 11301 Lakeline Boulevard. The bakery will open on Saturday, March 30.

The star of Beard Papa’s menu is the cream puff. The choux pastry puff filled with cream and custard. Shell flavors include chocolate eclair, vanilla, s’mores, and churro. Then there are fillings like vanilla bean, chocolate, and green tea. There are also non-puff items like creme brulees, chocolate or ube fondants, and Japanese puddings. There are also milk teas such as taro, matcha, and brown sugar.

Reddit reports that this Beard Papa’s is taking over what had been Snowy Village Dessert Cafe’s space within H Mart’s food court.

When this H Mart Austin location does open, it plans on hosting an opening special where the first 100 people will get gifts starting at 11 a.m., plus there will be other specials. Its general hours will be 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Beard Papa’s opened its first Austin location in the Domain in April 2021, with the goal of opening a second one somewhere in the city. The company was founded in 1999 by Yuji Hirota in Japan, and it expanded with locations across the world.

Update, March 21, 2024: This article, originally published on November 22, 2023, has been updated to include Beard Papa’s H Mart opening date.

H Mart

9896 Bellaire Boulevard, , TX 77036 (713) 468-0606 Visit Website

Beard Papa's [Lakeline]

11301 Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78717 Visit Website

