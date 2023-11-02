South Lamar Asian Smokehouse Loro Is Heading Into the Domain Northside

One of the most popular fast-casual spots in Austin, Texas mini-chain Asian smokehouse Loro, is opening a second location at the Domain Northside. The new Loro will open at 11601 Domain Drive, Suite 200 sometime at the end of 2024.

Loro is a collaboration between two James Beard Award-winning Austin chefs: Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Tyson Cole of sushi restaurant Uchi. The menu, which will be the same as the South Lamar location, reflects cooking elements from the two chefs, with dishes like oak-grilled salmon with a cucumber-yuzu broth, brisket with chile gastrique and Thai herbs, a cheeseburger, and rice bowls.

Loro is also known for an expansive bar with cocktails, beer, and boozy slushies. The new location of Loro will be a spacious indoor-outdoor spot like the original Loro, with measuring almost 5,000 square feet. The address is taking over what had been sports bar the Park at the Domain on the ground-floor of the Aloft hotel.

Loro opened in Austin in April 2018. A second location in Dallas opened in 2021, followed by additional locations in Addison (a suburb of Dallas) and Houston, with a second location planned in Houston.

Update, 2 p.m.: This article has been updated to reflect that the menu will be the same as the South Lamar location.