A Mac and Cheese Restaurant Is Opening at Round Rock Water Park

The sprawling Round Rock waterpark and hotel, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, is opening a mac and cheese-dedicated restaurant sometime soon. The Texas location of fast-casual mini-chain Macs will open somewhere at the 3001 Kalahari Boulevard property in the winter of 2023 and 2024, as reported by Community Impact.

Per the full name of Macs Macaroni and Cheese Shop, the restaurant will serve all sorts of mac and cheeses, such as the original with cheddar and mozzarella; the Hangover with hash browns, grilled hot dogs, bacon, vegetables, and Sriracha; and the cheeseburger with ground beef, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing. Also in the cheese way, there are melt sandwiches, plus salads and desserts.

Macs is a Wisconsin-based fast-casual chain that started in 2013, and grew with several restaurants throughout the Midwestern state. Other Kalahari Round Rock restaurants include a steakhouse, an Italian restaurant, a Mexican restaurant, a breakfast spot, a desserts shop, and lots of bars.

San Antonio beer bar’s opening in Austin

San Antonio beer bar mini-chain Stout House is expanding into Austin, as reported by Austin Business Journal. It’ll be found at the Linc in North Austin on 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road. There is no set opening date yet, but the owners plan on opening additional locations in the city.

Tracking Austin food and drink events

East Austin sour beer brewery Blue Owl Brewing is celebrating its eighth birthday with a linen and lace prom event on Saturday, November 18. There will be daytime and nighttime beer releases, daytime games with prizes and a tour of the brewery, and then the nighttime prom. Prom package tickets are $34. The day portion runs from noon to 6 p.m. and the evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tarrytown wine bar Flo’s is hosting San Antonio restaurant Reese Bros Barbecue for a pop-up on Saturday, November 18. It runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

Domain miniature golf course bar and restaurant the Dirdie Birdie is celebrating its first anniversary with a party on Saturday, November 18. On deck will be free snacks from 8 to 11 p.m., half-off select drinks, and a putt putt tournament (registration is $10). The entire party runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tracking outside-of-Austin restaurant events

Jonestown bar and restaurant the Lucky Rabbit is hosting a chili cook-off on Saturday, November 18, where guests can sample the competing chilis from 3 to 6 p.m. At the same time, the bar is hosting a cornhole tournament by the Texas Beer Co.

