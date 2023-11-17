 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New YouTube Show Highlights South Indian-Texan Cooking With Austin Chef

“KanDeepa Texan” stars Chef Deepa Shridhar of Tamilian Texan Kitchen

by Erin Russell
A castiron pan of cheese on top of a wooden board with breads and veggies.
The chorizo queso thali in KanDeepa Texan.
Identity Productions
Erin Russell is associate editor of Eater Austin, a native Austinite, and a big fan of carbs.

Austin chef Deepa Shridhar of monthly dinner series Tamilian Texan Kitchen is starring in a new YouTube show this fall. KanDeepa Texan focuses on her South Indian-Texan cuisines. The first episode aired on Thursday, November 16 with new episodes dropping every Thursday at noon.

KanDeepa Texan showcases the food Shridhar has created as a South Asian immigrant who grew up in Garland, Texas. The series of eight episodes will span recipes like jaggery caramel, chorizo queso thali, chicken biryani, and brined and glazed quail.

The show comes from Identity Productions, which also created the Tacos of Texas podcast and Tex-Mex Queen YouTube series. The title of KanDeepa Texan comes from the Tamilan word “kandipa,” which translates to “definitely” — so, Kandeepa Texan is a play on “definitely Texan.”

Shridhar has had a varied career in the Austin scene, starting as a dishwasher and working at some esteemed Austin restaurants like Dai Due before branching out on her own with a string of temporary restaurants: Chaiwalla, Puli-Ra, Supper Club Szn, 33 Tigers, Thali Supper Club, and the current Tamalian Texan Kitchen pop-up series. She also has a food Substack and podcast, Sicc Palate.

A plate of chocolate chip cookies.
The jaggery-caramel-pistachio-chocolate chip cookies in KanDeepa Texan.
Identity Productions
A woman in a red apron in front of a yellow background.
Deepa Shridhar.
Identity Productions

