Texas Winery Wine for the People Is Closing Tasting Room in Austin

Hill Country winery Wine for the People is going to be closing its tasting room in Austin this month. Its last day of service within Rosedale restaurant Spread & Co. at 1601 West 38th Street will be on Sunday, November 26.

Wine for the People founder, owner, and winemaker Rae Wilson is going to be looking for a different physical location for her winery in Austin in 2024, one that is permanent, as she shared on Instagram. She also says that the winery will host monthly pop-ups in the meantime.

The first of those pop-ups will be a December weekend series in Fredericksburg at a location to be announced. It’ll be focused on its Dandy Rosé, and La Valentía wines, or as Wilson calls it, the House of Dandy and La Valentía. It’ll start on Friday, December 8 and run Fridays through Sundays for the rest of that month.

Finally, Wilson also revealed that the winery is partnering with Texas wine stalwarts William Chris Vineyards. Wine for the People had been producing its wines out of the Hye facility for the past couple of vintages already, and so William Chris is now investing in Wine for the People. This will help Wine for the People grow further.

Wilson started Wine for the People with the goal of using Texas grapes in 2010, and produced the first bottle, Dandy Rosé, in 2014. The winery had shared a tasting room space with C.L. Butaud Wines in November 2020, but had left in November 2022.

That’s when Wine for the People partnered with Spread & Co. that same month. The tasting room operated during late afternoon and evening hours, while the restaurant was open during the morning and daytimes. Spread & Co. is staying open after Wine for the People leaves.

Opening a physical tasting room of her own has always been a dream of Wilson’s. She had launched a Kickstarter to that effect in 2019, but the pandemic interrupted those plans.

Related Winemaker Rae Wilson Believes in the Texas Terroir