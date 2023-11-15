New Dessert Food Truck Opens at Quarry With Grandma-Approved Bread Pudding

A new dessert food truck opened at Hamilton Food Truck Park in North Austin this month. The Bougie Foodie opened at 5002 Hamilton Road in the Hardrock Canyon neighborhood on Saturday, November 4.

The Bougie Foodie sells a variety of fancy sweets, like cookie butter Rice Krispies treats, salty caramel bars, cookies, and boozy bread pudding, which uses a recipe from owner Brianna Cryar’s grandmother. The desserts are also available in larger quantity for catering or holiday orders. To drink, the truck offers lemonade, coffee drinks, and ice cream.

Cryar fell in love with baking because of the bread pudding recipe from her grandmother, a chef whom she called Mimi. After working at a sweets shop in college, being handed down her grandmother’s recipes, and fielding demands for the bread pudding, she started the Bougie Foodie in March 2022 in Salt Lake City, then began working out of the Ghostline Kitchens in January after moving to Austin. The ghost kitchen location is still open for delivery, and the trailer is an expansion of the business with a slightly larger menu.

The Bougie Foodie is open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

