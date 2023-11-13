A San Diego-Style Taco and Burrito Truck Opens Two New Locations

San Diego-style Mexican food truck Daygos San Diego Taco Shop had to close its original location at Oskar Blues Brewery, because the brewery closed suddenly on November 2. However, it’ll relocate the truck and open a second location this month. There will be a truck at Nomadic Outpost on 3505 Country White Lane in Sunset Valley and then at 5th Element Brewing in Leander at 100 East Evans Street. The opening dates aren’t known as of yet. Owner Dre Johnson opened Daygos in early 2021.

Driftwood brewery’s San Antonio expansion

Driftwood brewery and restaurant Vista Brewing opened its new San Antonio cafe and taproom last month. The all-day cafe and taproom is found at 125 Lamar Street in the Dignowity Hill as of October 21. On deck will be its European-style brews as well as food like confit duck wings, Texas cheese boards, and prosciutto and goat cheese-stuffed meatloaf. This week, it’s hosting an opening weekend party on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that Saturday. There are other opening week specials before then, such as half-off coffee and 25 percent off Texas wine bottles on Wednesday, NOvember 15, a wagyu burger and beer combination special of $15 on Thursday, November 16, and happy hour beer flights and soft pretzels on Friday, November 17.

Vista actually had a previous San Antonio location as of 2021 in the West Side neighborhood, which closed in July because it decided to move into this address because it was bigger.

Vietnamese restaurant opening alert

A new Vietnamese restaurant with pho and boba opened in North Austin in mid-October. Pho 63 Boba Tea Cafe is found at 907 Kramer Lane. It’s currently operating with limited service for takeout only. Food-wise, there are classic dishes such as banh xeo (savory Vietnamese pancakes), banh bot loc hue (tapioca dumplings), and a variety of pho and rice/noodle/banh mi items. Drinks include milk teas like strawberry banana, taro coconut, and winter melon; plus Vietnamese coffee, Thai teas, and more. There are iced teas as well

North Austin cafe switcheroo

After All Gimmicks Coffee closed within Fairweather Cider in late October, the cidery opened a new coffee shop within the space as of November 10. The espresso drinks are made with beans from Brooklyn-based Sey Coffee, plus there are matchas and a churro milk. The cidery is also celebrating its sixth anniversary on Saturday, November 25 with a party centered on its first beer brew starting at 6 p.m.

Tracking Austin food events

Nonprofit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance is hosting a Friendsgiving event by pitmaster Aaron Franklin this week. The family-style dinner will include dishes like entrees by Franklin and Olamaie chef Michael Fojtasek; sides by L’Oca d’Oro’s Fiore Tedesco, Epicerie’s Sarah McIntosh, and Fairmont Austin’s Jakub Czyszczon; desserts by Houston bakery Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar; a take-home dessert by Lenoir’s Jessica Maher; and cocktails by booze expert Robert Björn Taylor. Tickets are $195 and it takes place on Thursday, November 16 at Camp Mabry from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Austin restaurant’s mezcal

South Lamar Oaxacan restaurant El Naranjo has its own mezcal now, produced with distillery Gusto Histórico and made in Miahuatlán. It’s made with espadín de milpa, bicuixe agave, and oranges.

