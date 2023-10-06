Stay Put’s Team Brings a New Beer Hall With Peach Kölsch to San Antonio

A new brewery and beer hall is opening in San Antonio this week. Idle Beer Hall & Brewery is found at 414 Brooklyn Avenue in the River North neighborhood starting on Friday, October 6. It offers its own beers such as a lager, a peach kölsch, and a hazy IPA. There are also cocktails, plus outdoor and outdoor spaces, including a patio welcoming to puppies. It comes from the Los Angeles-based hospitality group Pouring With Heart, which also operates a bunch of Austin bars and recent downtown brewery the Stay Put. Idle’s hours are from noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and then noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Austin chefs Veracruz All Natural’s Reyna Vasquez and South Indian pop-up chef Deepa Shridhar are collaborating on a special dinner later this month. The event, called El Ritual, will include a multi-course meal with dishes stemming from their respective Mexican and South Indian roots. Expect items like rice chops with chutneys and salsas, roti tacos, and a candy apple/hibiscus tamal. It takes place at Veracruz Fonda and Bar in Mueller on Sunday, October 29 from 7 to 10 p.m.; tickets are $150

South Congress vegan truck Mission Burger Co. opened a second location in East Austin last month. It is found at sweets shop Zeds Ice Cream in the Chestnut neighborhood at 1814 Harvey Street as of September 29. The menu includes its main vegan Mission Burger, a smaller version of it, and fries. Its hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. daily.

In honor of Foo Fighters’ headline sets at the city’s biggest music festival, Austin City Limits, starting tomorrow, Austin barbecue restaurant reminisced about the rock legend’s past visits to the smoked meats spot. The restaurant posted a photo from a past visit by Grohl, wishing him a warm welcome back to the city. He’s is a noted barbecue fan, and he has his own barbecue catering company Backbeat BBQ. The rock band is in town to headline two weekends of the festival.

Stiles Switch seems to be popular with big-time music people. When pop star Harry Styles had his Austin residency last fall, the famed pescatarian ordered a huge catered meal from the restaurant for his crew.

Correction, 11:25 a.m.: This article incorrectly stated that Dave Grohl visited Stiles Switch this week. The restaurant was sharing the photo of an old visit in honor of the band’s ACL performance.