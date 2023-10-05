A New Bagel Shop With Daytime Lox Bagels and Late-Night Burger Bagels Is Opening in Austin

A new bagel shop is opening in Austin with two locations this month, one with daytime bagels and the other with late-night bagel burgers. Muzzy’s Bagels will be found within Camp East in the Rosewood neighborhood at 2909 East 12th Street during the day and then from a food truck at Central East Austin nightclub Outer Heaven Disco Club at 1808 East 12th Street during the evenings. Both are opening on Saturday, October 14.

Muzzy’s co-owner and co-partner Matthew Mussenden describes the bagels as “new sourdough versions of bagels,” and that he and other co-owner and co-partner Jimmy Ramirez “like to call it an Austin bagel because it just doesn’t exist.” Created with executive chef Daniel Cacheaux, there are four flavors: plain, rosemary, sesame, roasted garlic, and everything. The cream cheeses include staples like plain, herbed, jalapeno, and a vegan one. Other schmears are almond-chipotle and cashew ricotta.

The daytime menu at Camp East will include four sandwiches, including the traditional lox; a breakfast sandwich with spicy Italian sausage, the chipotle almond crema, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs; and then the Mamma Mia with mortadella, pesto, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, basil, mint, red onions, and a balsamic vinegar.

The nighttime menu at Muzzy’s food truck will offer only one item. The Sleeper is built with a bagel, beef patties, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and olive oil.

Mussenden and Ramirez wanted to open a bagel shop in Austin for a bit. The two had been friends since their days at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Mussenden moved to New York to work in investment banking, and Ramirez, who was working in development in Texas, visited him a lot and would get bagels often. They decided they wanted to go into business together, so Mussenden moved to Austin, and they settled on opening a bagel shop.

“We wanted to bring something new and give Austin something to be proud of,” instead of just straight-up cooking other city styles. The two tagged Cacheaux to create Muzzy’s menu and food. He had been on the opening team of New American restaurant Emmer & Rye and had been the executive chef of the Well.

The main Muzzy’s will be found within the Camp East space operating out of a bungalow space. It’ll operate with window counter-service for in-person takeout orders. There will be indoor and outdoor seating though. And then the night-time food truck will be parked at nightclub Outer Heaven Disco Club for in-person ordering.

The name comes from Mussenden’s nickname from his German tennis teammate. And the font and the color of the logo stems from their favorite show Rick and Morty.

Camp East recently lost Filipino Vietnamese food truck Fil n’ Viet, which closed in September. But pizza truck Sammataro recently moved into the space. Camp East owner Tatanka Guerrero is also opening a new bar on East 12th Street, Trona, sometime this month.

The Camp East location will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The 12th Street food truck will be open from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

