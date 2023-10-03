 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

El Pasoan-Jewish Restaurant JewBoy Opens Slider Truck on South Lamar

Plus, downtown riverside cafe is replaced with a new cafe, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
Burgers.
Sliders from JewBoy Sliders.
JewBoy Sliders
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

Quickly growing essential Austin spot JewBoy Burgers opened its latest location on South Lamar earlier this month. The newest JewBoy Sliders truck is found at 1109 South Lamar Boulevard in front of the Gibson Street Bar as of September 1.

This is owner Mo Pittle’s first South Austin location, overall fifth location, and third slider truck location. It took over the slot previously occupied by Vietnamese-Southern food truck Bisous, which opened in September 2022 and closed in June 2023. Before that, the address had been home to the short-lived Chopped ATX truck and then the longtime-but-now-closed Luke’s Inside Out.

JewBoy Sliders’s South Lamar menu includes two slides, the Gringo with American cheese, sauce, and pickles, and then the Vato with a hatch green chile ranch sauce, grilled jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese; latkes, and more. Its hours are from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Friday, and then from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Waterside cafe switcheroo

Downtown Austin cafe Alta’s Cafe has been turned into a new restaurant earlier this spring overlooking the Colorado River. The 74 Trinity Street cafe is now the Perch as of May 2023. It still serves a similar menu of coffee, tea, bagels, pastries, no though wine.

Tracking Texas Wine Month events

The Texas Hill Country Wineries’s next wine passport event takes place this month. The digital passport lets holders get free wine tastings and bottle discounts at participating wineries in the Hill Country wine region. The passports are $120 for two people and $85 for singles, and $5 from each sale will go towards the organization’s scholarship fund.

Austin restaurant group Emmer & Rye Hospitality is throwing a bunch of wine events this month. These include a party with William Chris Vineyards at East Austin Caribbean restaurant Canje on Sunday, October 8 ($125, 6 to 9 p.m.), Alta Marfa Winery taking over the bar of downtown tapas spot Kalimotxo on Wednesday, October 18 (a la carte, book reservations online, 5 to 10 p.m.), a dinner with C.L. Butaud at downtown New Texan restaurant Emmer & Rye on Thursday, October 26 ($175, book timed seating reservations online), and then finally a happy hour with Lightsome Wines and Southold Farm + Cellar (though the winery is technically closed but it is still selling off its bottles) at San Antonio restaurant Ladino on Monday, October 30 (a la carte, book reservations online, 5 to 7 p.m.).

Tracking other Austin food events

Nonprofit Preservation Austin organized the Legacy Business Month for longtime local businesses and restaurants. People are encouraged to visit the places, including Tex-Mex restaurant Cisco’s, dive bars Deep Eddy Cabaret and Carousel Lounge, restaurant Quality Seafood, and others. People can pick up a physical passport from BookPeople and East Austin brewery Zilker Brewing Co., register the passport online, and visit and buy something from each place to get a passport stamp. People who have the most number of stamps will be entered into a raffle for prizes during its closing party on Monday, October 30. There’s also a kick-off party at Zilker Brewing on Thursday, October 5.

Chestnut neighborhood wine restaurant Birdie’s is bringing back its Italian pop-up semi-timed to ACL weekends this month. Aiello’s will offer a $65 prix fixe menu with dishes like chopped antipasti, fusilli alla vodka, and tiramisu, as well as Italian red wines. It’ll be available from Tuesday, October 3 through Saturday, October 7 and then again from Tuesday, October 10 through Saturday, October 14. During that time, the restaurant will not serve its regular dinner menu.

Austin chef of Mexican restaurant Suerte and Mexican seafood restaurant Este and Eater Austin chef of the year in 2018 Fermín Núñez is cooking a dinner for outdoor pop-up series Outstanding in the Field Dinners in the city this month. The meal takes place at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden on Wednesday, October 11, where the meal takes place at a long communal table with family-style dishes and wine pairings. Reservations are $275 per person, and it starts at 5 p.m. It’s co-hosted by Resy and American Express.

Austin ice cream investing

Austin-based mini-chain Lick Honest Ice Creams launched a crowdfunding campaign to help it grow. The way it works: people invest through online brokerage platform MicroVentures with a minimum of $100 and become a stakeholder in the company. It started on September 28.

