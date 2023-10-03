A New Secretish Bar Is Opening in Central East Austin

A new bar aiming to be somewhat secretive is coming to Central East Austin. Trona will open at 1812 East 12th Street sometime in late October.

There are two ways to get into Trona. For most days of the week, it will be reservations only. A reservation can be booked by texting a phone number that’s only available via what the press release describes as “word-of-mouth,” but the number will be shared on Instagram before the to-be-announced opening date. The 49-seat bar will also be open to walk-ins twice a week. And finally, if there is space available on those reservations days, a green light will be turned on indicating that people can come in.

Trona’s reservations-only hours will be from 5 to 10 p.m. (which is available via text messaging), Wednesday through Sunday. And then on Mondays and Tuesdays those same hours, it’ll be open for walk-ins.

The entry method is similar to two other speakeasy-style bars in Austin. Downtown cocktail bar Here Nor There requires reservations booked via its mobile app, while fellow downtown bar (comparatively more casual) Red Headed Stepchild requires a code that is available to its text-message list.

Trona will focus on tequilas, mezcals, natural wines, and rare Japanese whiskeys. Founder Tatanka Guerrero explains that the bar will have five different areas “where the aesthetic slowly transforms along each stop,” featuring what the press release notes as modern Japanese and Oaxacan design details.

Trona founder Tatanka Guerrero opened the bar because he wanted to “bring back the true essence of hospitality.” He aimed to do something at this address because “I’ve played witness to the rapid growth in the area. The East Side just needed more high-level hospitality concepts without losing the cool vibes that make this city so special.” He points to his neighbors — King Bee, Full Circle Bar, Outer Heaven Disco Club, Skinny’s Off Track — and notes that, “ultimately, this is something different for East 12th which just might just have the coolest strip of the bars collectively in the entire city.” Trona is taking over what had been the 13th Floor and, before that, Moloko.

The bar’s name comes from the California city in the Mojave Desert of the same name and a mineral found in the lake there. Guerrero was drawn to the name because of friend and director Van Alpert, who filmed music videos in the town. Alpert and local artist Jiminai painted Trona’s facade.

Behind Trona is the newly formed hospitality group Dreamers & Doers Hospitality from Guerrero. He also oversees coffee shop El Tigre (he joined its team in 2021); alfresco food court Camp East (found further east on 12th Street and which also includes his wine shop and bar Cork & Screw); food truck court Arbor Food Park; and tattoo shop Slowpoke Marfa.

Tatanka, who is Chilean and now resides in Texas, opened the now-closed wine garden Al Campo in Marfa. Before that, he was behind New American restaurant Orange Blossom and cocktail lounge Radio Bar (which is now closed) in Miami.

