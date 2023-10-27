Austin Coffee Shop Figure 8 Expands Into North Loop

East Austin coffee shop Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors opened a second cafe in the North Loop neighborhood this week. The new Figure 8 is found at 4631 Airport Boulevard, Suite 125 as of October 27.

Expect Figure 8’s excellent coffee and espresso drinks made with its roasted coffee beans, such as lattes and pour-over coffee. The physical space includes, much like the original location, greenery, an array of seating options, and a neat-looking wooden coffee bar. For now, its hours are limited, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Co-owners and co-founders Kathleen Carmichael and Ryan Wolfgang Hall opened the original Figure 8 in the Blackshear-Prospect Hill neighborhood on Chicon Street in 2014. Before that, they had worked at other venerable Austin coffee shops like Houndstooth, Caffe Medici, Once Over, and Cenote.

This second Figure 8 took over what had been vegan ice cream shop Sweet Ritual’s space. Owner Amelia Raley had opened the dairy-free frozen sweets shop in 2011 with co-founder Valerie Ward in Hyde Park. Then it relocated onto Airport Boulevard in 2016. After a hiatus in 2022 because of expensive food costs and the pandemic, Raley ultimately closed the shop later that same year.

Related 19 Excellent Coffee Shops in Austin