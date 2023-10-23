Austin Bar Daydreamer and White Horse Team Members Are Opening a New Neighborhood Dive in Windsor Park

Some of the team members behind brand-new East Austin bar Daydreamer — White Horse, High Noon, Frazier’s, and Kitty Cohen’s — is working on their next bar already. Busty’s Bar and Jukebox will be found at 6214 Cameron Road in the Windsor Park neighborhood starting sometime in 2024.

Busty’s is pegged to become a neighborhood bar with drinks and what it dubs as “truck stop food” as well as all-day breakfast. Thought the dishes are still being worked on, expect a take on the classic Egg McMuffin, breakfast burritos, a biscuit version of steak and eggs, waffles, and Tex-Mex-ish breakfast sandwiches and burritos. Then there will be turkey clubs, vegetarian burgers, and salads. The drinks menu will include classic drinks as well as some tiki options.

The kitchen is being led by chef James Durham, who will be leaving his position as the head chef of East Austin bar Kinda Tropical. He also runs his own pop-up restaurant, Jimjam’s Biscuits, focused on biscuit sandwiches, which will still happen when Busty’s opens.

Leading the bar is Busty Morris, who has been with White Horse for some time. During the early pandemic when the bar was closed, he started selling Busty’s Bar & Jukebox T-shirts, which became popular.

Physically, Morris describes Busty’s as feeling as though “you are stepping into a ’70s Boogie Van that’s taking you to a Playboy Mansion party. Bright, curvy, and an exciting space to be in.” He mentions that there will be an actual 1969 Corvette car hanging upside-down in the space. And, yes, per the name, there will be a jukebox.

The Busty’s team will be previewing its drinks and food through some pop-ups timed during South by Southwest. The first is at the White Horse on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m.; then there’s the Lowdown Lounge one on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15 at the Feels So Good store from; 5 to 10 p.m.; and finally, there’s the last one at High Noon on Sunday, March 17 (which is also Saint Patrick’s Day) at 1 p.m.

Busty’s is taking over what had been the second location of Austin cafe Cenote, which opened in 2017 and closed in 2022 because it couldn’t make enough sales to stay operational (the original East Cesar Chavez location remains open). Before that, the space had been an old Fran’s Hamburgers’s location.

Daydreamer opened on East Sixth in September 2023, with a high-low menu of cocktails, champagnes, and eventually, the second location of popular New York-style pizzeria Allday Pizza.

When Busty’s opens, its hours will be from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Update, March 8, 2024: This article, originally published on October 23, 2023, has been updated to reflect that Open Road Hospitality is not involved in this bar and that just some of the Daydreamer partners are involved with the bar; it’s also been updated to include information about the preview.