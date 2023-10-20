 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Winery Fall Creek Vineyards Founder Ed Auler Dies at 78

Auler was instrumental in establishing the Texas wine industry

An older man in a blue-check button-down shirt seated at a table with a blue-patterned tablecloth holding a glass of red wine with an older woman in a pink-and-white vertically striped button-down shirt with a wine glass in front of her, and there are wine bottles on the table and wine barrels behind them.
Ed Auler with his wife Susan Auler.
Texas wine leader and founder of Fall Creek Vineyards, Ed Auler, died on Saturday, October 14 at the age of 78. A public memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at Austin Ridge Bible Church at 9300 Bee Caves Road.

Auler was born in Austin in 1945. He attended the University of Texas at Austin for his undergraduate degree and law school, and married his wife Susan, whom he met at UT, in 1969.

The Aulers took a trip to France in 1973, in search of cattle for their ranch in Tow, Texas. Instead, they discovered a love of wine and pairing the beverage with food, and sought to bring that back to Texas. They planted their first vines in 1975, and Auler gave up his law practice in 1980 to focus on the vineyard full-time. The couple purchased 400 acres near Lake Buchanan which became Fall Creek Vineyards, and in 2014 opened a second location in Driftwood.

Auler was instrumental in establishing the Texas wine scene, starting the Texas Hill Country Wine and Food Festival in 1986, which transitioned into the Austin Food & Wine Festival in 2012. Auler also worked to get the Texas Hill Country established as an official wine region, a designation it received in 1991.

Auler is survived by his wife Susan, his sister Mary Ann Meyers, his children Chad and Mark and their spouses, and five grandchildren.

The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Austin Ridge Bible Church and West Austin Youth Association.

