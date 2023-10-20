Austin City Limits Music Festival Artists Share Their Favorite Local Restaurants

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Austin City Limits Music Festival brings in so many talented musicians, singers, and bands into the city. And since, generally speaking, people do have to eat, Eater Austin asked a bunch of ACL 2023 performers what restaurants they love to visit when they’re in town, or, if they’ve never been here before, where they’re hoping to eat. Suffice to say, ACL artists have very good taste in food and drinks.

Arya

Where do y’all like to eat in Austin?

Since I grew up in Serbia, I love going to Balkan Cafe & Grill when I’m craving homey foods. I go there for ćevapi [a minced meat grilled dish], sarma [stuffed cabbage rolls with chopped offal and rice], and goulash [a meat and vegetable stew]. My go-to international grocery store is Phoenicia; they have my favorite Serbian snack Smoki [a puffed corn snack], fresh baklavas, and the Turkish coffee I can’t live without.

Asleep at The Wheel

Where do y’all like to eat in Austin?

For pizza, we recommend both of the Bufalinas [Bufalina in East Austin and Bufalina Due in Brentwood]. The Neapolitan pizza is the best I’ve had. I’ve been to Italy so it rivals everybody and the dough is the greatest, their salads are just exquisite, and their wine selections are incredible. — Ray Benson

Blakchyl

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

My favorite spots would be: Community Vegan; Vegan Nom; Nom Burger; Casa de Luz; and Thai Fresh.

Brother Thunder

Where do y’all like to eat in Austin?

I love Chinese/Vietnamese food, so I love to eat at Tan My. It’s a hidden gem that has the best pho and rice plates. Everything is always super-hot when it comes out. It’s family-owned and operated, so you know you are supporting the community when you eat there.— Chris Pena

I like to eat ramen and usually go to Bluefin for ramen ad sushi. It’s affordable and delicious. — Angelo Dulang

I eat everything, but I love to go to Licha’s Cantina. — Justin Malone

When you come back to Austin after touring, where is the first restaurant you like to go to?

I love to treat myself by going to J. Carver’s. — Keith Sanders

I love to eat at Loro. The menu is ridiculous, but the pork belly is next-level, especially alongside the sesame noodles. — Chris Pena

The band as a whole has an infatuation with Biggie’s Yardbird over at Armadillo Den. The smash burger is insane, but you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. — Brother Thunder

Caramelo Haze

Where do y’all like to eat in Austin?

Here are a few spots I/we like in Austin:

Suerte: modern Mexican fare that is unique, fresh, and some of the best food in the city.

Justine’s: French cuisine. An absolutely charming and beautiful space to congregate. The wine selection is out of this world.

Intero: Italian farm-to-table. Great take on Italian favorites.

Aba: Israeli/Mediterranean. They have some amazing vegetarian options and the space is stunning.

Nixta Taqueria: Persian and Mexican taco joint that has unique takes on classic Mexican favorites.

Kinda Tropical: casual outdoor patio spot with solid drinks and a great menu. — Alex Chavez

Gus Clark

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

My lady and I like to go to Cherry Creek Catfish a lot. It’s all just good, the desserts are pretty good, I’ve got a sweet tooth. One of my favorite spots to grab something kind of healthy and sweet is Tutti Frutti, a little Mexican joint. I’ll get the big fruit cocktail covered in chamoy, lime, and Taijin, you can’t go wrong. When we want something healthier, there’s a great little spot, East Side King. That place is awesome.

Dimassi’s is a good too. When we’re hungry and can’t make a decision, we go there. I like the coffee, a bunch of different kinds of rice, and lots of healthy salads, I got a beet salad there with feta and walnuts. That’s super good. I’m always game for a taco truck. I’m a big fan of Tacos Las Amazonas Estilo Jalisco across from Sagebrush.

But everybody knows that the best restaurant in Austin is Chili’s on 45th.

D4dvd

Where do you like to eat in Texas?

I’ve never actually been to Austin before, but usually, when I’m in Texas, I go to Raising Cane’s.

Die Spitz

One of my favorite places to go tin Austin is Epoch Coffee if you like pastries and coffee, they have really good stuff. — Ellie Livingston

Everybody should go to Kome and tip their waitresses lots of money. — Kate Halter

My three favorite places to eat in Austin are Aster’s Ethiopian, Himalaya Kosheli, and Patrizi’s, which is like the best pasta in the whole entire world. — Ava Schrobilgen

I like Juliet Italian Kitchen, that place is good. I like 24 Diner, it’s breakfast. — Chloe Andrews

When you come back to Austin after touring, where is the first restaurant you like to go to?

ThunderCloud Subs fuels us because we always get it before a show. Whoever gets ready the fastest goes and picks it up for us. I’m vegetarian so I like the Veggie Delight, and you replace the olives with jalapeños. Other sandwiches on tour, just disappointing. Also Asia Cafe, it’s in a strip mall market, it’s really good. — Schrobilgen

Goodnight, Texas

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

We’ve gravitated towards a few spots over the years of coming through Austin, and tend to go towards tacos. We usually go to Radio Coffee & Beer that has a truck, Veracruz, that has migas tacos. That’s the absolute place to go in the morning, sit there, and have a coffee and some tacos. They have music at night, the place is awesome. Juan in a Million, solid Mexican spot. — Avi Vinocur

Hozier

What restaurants are you looking forward to trying in Austin?

I never really get too much of a chance [to go out in Austin]. I spent a lot of time in either the hotel room or at the venue, but I have a list of suggestions of places that I really want to get to. Canje? Koriente? And here’s a place that’s called Vinaigrette? Casa de Luz? And then Lin Asian Bar? What about Pecan Square Cafe? Clark’s Oyster Bar? La Piscina? And then my friends send me some bar stuff [including] Deep Eddy Cabaret.

Are you going to seek out tacos or barbecue?

When I’m here, tacos. I would take any recommendations.

Jane Leo

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

It’s a complicated relationship Austin has with its food industry. The old versus the new guard. The nostalgic versus photogenic. Who wins such an exhausting battle? We can only hope to live long enough to find out. Out of all the dining establishments in this country, we come home to two restaurants:

Lutie’s: flawless in design. Eating at Lutie’s is a similar sensation to being teleported to a city where choosing what place to eat is a very difficult task due to having an abundance of high quality. Luckily for us, Lutie’s has chosen the Austin market to corner and to bestow us with their gifts, the execution of their menu far exceeds its worthwhile hype.

Sa-Ten: the grilled vegetables with curry and rice.

Randall King

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

Stubbs Bar-B-Q, so so so good and originated from Lubbock.

Katy Kirby

When you come to Austin, where do you like to eat?

I usually go to Patrizi’s, that little Italian truck. I don’t know much about Italian food, but I feel like I’ve never had a bad meal there. And, honestly, I usually go to H-E-B and get some tortillas and put stuff in them at my mom’s house. Or there’s Batch. They have really good kolaches, they’re playing around but they’re keeping it real.

Ben Kweller

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

I like places that aren’t crowded. I know that’s controversial because when a lot of people see that no one’s in that restaurant, they think it must suck. But I gotta tell you, there are some gems in Austin that should be more populated. Number one, my most favorite is Taste of Ethiopia II. I’m a big Ethiopian fan, injera, we get the ultimate combo, and we always add a doro wat [chicken stew] with hard-boiled eggs and the berbere sauce.

One of my longtime favorites is Bouldin Creek Cafe. Classic, great breakfast, I’m a Tarzan salad guy, grilled broccoli and all of the brewers yeast on top, gotta get your B vitamins in. There’s even more extreme health than Bouldin Creek, and that’s Casa de Luz, which is one of the coolest places in town, because you eat what they cook. There’s no choice. They actually have really good desserts. It’s obviously really vegan straight-up, and I’m a meat eater, but I love my veggies.

For anyone that’s traveling to Austin or especially for locals that don’t mind a 30-minute drive. Every Thursday night is bistro night in Dripping Springs, Rolling in Thyme & Dough. You can call ahead and place your order because they always run out of the chocolate mousse and the cobbler.

When you come back to Austin after touring, where is the first restaurant you like to go to?

My comfort food, when it’s a band thing and I have friends with me: I gotta go to the Salt Lick. It is great barbecue and it’s the ambiance. I have a thing, when it comes to barbecue and pizza. I’m just stoked to have it no matter what it is.

Kathryn Legendre

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

My husband and I consider ourselves foodies, and we love to treat ourselves when we can. My favorite Italian food in Austin is Patrizi’s, hands down. I almost can’t believe that much goodness can come out of a food truck. I also can’t resist Suerte’s suadero tacos (I mean, that black magic oil, come on!). The latest restaurant to rock my taste buds was Ezov. I don’t typically seek out Mediterranean food, but this place exceeded my expectations in every way, and I’m still dreaming about the smashed cucumbers.

When you come back to Austin after touring, where is the first restaurant you like to go to?

Matt’s El Rancho, except for Tuesdays. As someone originally from San Antonio, it satisfies every craving, food and drink related.

Leon III

Where do y’all like to eat in Austin?

We like a lot of the standard Austin fare, especially Tex-Mex. Maudie’s, Matt’s El Rancho, and El Alma come to mind as faves, but there are loads of good options. Crown & Anchor also has a sneaky good burger.

When you come back to Austin after touring, where is the first restaurant you like to go to?

The first and last stop for anyone should always be Donn’s Depot. There’s no food but there’s plenty of other sustenances to be found.

Rattlesnake Milk

Where do y’all like to eat in Austin?

Titaya’s Thai Cuisine — Sean Lewis

Sap’s Ver Fine Thai Cuisine — Corey Alvarez

El Pollo Rico — Eric Pawlak

Halal Time — Andrew Chávez

Ali Sethi

Where did you eat in Austin?

I loved the brisket at Lambert’s — so good and, OMG, that spicy broccoli side, never knew anything like it.

Tanner Usrey

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

In Austin, I get a lot of tacos. I don’t have a certain place. Some little off-the-side-of-the road food truck. And then P. Terry’s. I get a regular cheeseburger and cookies-and-cream milkshake. What’s that pizza place? Home Slice is one of my favorites too. I’m pretty basic, I get the pepperoni pizza. I’ll always shout out Panda Express. I get the bowl half-and-half with chow mein and fried rice with orange chicken.

We Don’t Ride Llamas

Where do y’all like to eat in Austin?

Binge Kitchen: All vegan and Black-owned!! Delicious food and we booked catering from there for our wedding.

Kerbey Lane Cafe: No matter what you’re craving or what your dietary restrictions are, you can eat well. I’ve been going with my closest friends for a long time and it holds good memories. — Chase Mitchell

Magnolia Cafe: Dope brunch and breakfast spot and also good for late-night eats.

Buzz Mill: Great coffee and drinks with cool food trucks.

RA Sushi: Best ramen in town!! The sushi is pretty good too. — Max Mitchell

Blue Sushi Sake Grill: Great sushi and the fried ice cream rules.

Arlo’s: Great food for after a show.

Fat Dragon: Literally the best food for the coolest prices and everything from there is a 10 out of 10. — Kit Mitchell

Chi’Lantro is one of my favorite restaurants because they make kimchi fries like no other. It’s so filling and delicious and the vegetarian options are great!! — Blake Mitchell

Mimi Webb

Where have you been eating in Austin?

I was at this morning, Paperboy, the breakfast, gorgeousness. I got the avocado on toast, and then I got a granola bowl.

Angel White

Where do you like to eat in Austin?

My first stop is usually P. Terry’s. Like as soon as I get to town. I get the double with bacon and the Oreo shake, and obviously the fries. And then there’s Numero 28, an Italian spot. For one, all of the people there working are amazing, the bartenders are always great. The Bolognese and the lasagna are perfect. That’s usually my order, and a nice bottle of red wine, visconti. Also Guero’s is really great. I get the shrimp tacos and a couple of pastor tacos and a Modelo.

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.

