A New French-Italian Bistro Takes Over the La Traviata Space in Downtown Austin

The restaurant group behind Austin Italian restaurant Gusto is opening a new French-Italian bistro later this year. Gina’s on Congress is moving into the long-vacant La Traviata space at 314 Congress Avenue starting in December.

Gina’s will serve dishes like pasta, tartare, carpaccio, mussels and frites, and meat dishes like a veal chop. Drinks-wise, there will be cocktails, wine, and espresso drinks. The restaurant comes from Flavor Hospitality Group, which also owns Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, Gràcia Mediterranean (which opened in January), and catering company Flavor Co. Catering + Events.

The executive chef will be Jason Tallent, who opened Gràcia and was previously at Clarksville Italian restaurant Cipollina. Cameron Lockley, the owner of Gina’s, said in a press release he was excited to move into a storied address. The building was built in the 1800s and over the years, has been a jail, brothel, office, saloon, and restaurant.

Italian restaurant La Traviata opened in 2000 and closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner and chef Marion Gillcrist announced her plan to relocate to Lantana Place in South Austin back in March, with the goal of opening sometime later this year. Gillcrist and her sister Joan Gillcrist also operate Italian restaurant Italian restaurant 68 Degrees in West Austin, which they opened in 2016.

