P. Terry’s Is Closing its Taco Drive-Thru Spin-Off

Austin burger drive-thru chain P. Terry’s is closing its taco spin-off Taco Ranch permanently this fall. The last day of service for the 5033 West Highway 290 fast-casual restaurant in the Oak Hill neighborhood will be on Friday, November 3.

Through a press release, P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said that the company decided to close Taco Ranch because of the burger chain’s expansion into a new city: “[a]s P. Terry’s continues to grow and prepare for entry into the Houston market in 2024, it’s imperative we have everyone’s full attention on our P. Terry’s expansion, to ensure its success.”

Taco Ranch staffers will be given the opportunity to transfer over to locations of P. Terry’s. The press release notes that the company will sub-lease the address to Austin-born chain chain Cabo Bob’s.

P. Terry’s co-founder Patrick Terry launched Taco Ranch in 2018 as a way of offering affordable tacos a la Taco Bell to the city. The company expanded with a second location near campus in 2018, but they turned it into another P. Terry’s in 2019.

Husband-and-wife team Patrick and Kathy Terry started P. Terry’s in 2005, and the drive-thru chain expanded with many locations around Austin. They added Todd Coerver as the company’s new CEO in 2019 as a way to grow even quicker. It has been opening many Austin locations as well as expanding into San Marcos for the first time. The Houston location had been a dream for a while.